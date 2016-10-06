Village urging residents to come out and help their community

The village of Washington Park is partnering with Good Samaritan and Serve St. Louis for its annual city wide clean up day this Saturday.
Good Samaritan is a faith-based community center located on North Park Drive in Washington Park. Serve St. Louis is a St. Louis-based movement that encourages people to get out in their community to help people.
“We’re here to help people grow in their relationship with Christ, and as they do that the community will be a better place. We want to help them be better citizens,” said JoAnn Baker, executive director of Good Samaritan 5000 North Park Drive. “And the cleanup is one way to make the community a better place for the residents,” Baker said.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Organizers are asking volunteers to meet up at the Trinity Outreach Center, 5110 Forest Blvd.
Coleman said organizers are looking for at least 400 volunteers to show up. And they need some donated items like gloves trash bags, weed trimmers, handsaws, shears, safety glasses and other tools that will help with the clean up, said Ray Coleman, a spokesman for the village. He also said donated bottled water will be greatly appreciated.
For more information call the village office at (618) 874-2040.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
