Firefighters battle blaze at Smithton tavern

SMITHTON Firefighters from several area departments were battling a blaze at a tavern along the main drag in Smithton.
The fire at Mueth’s Tavern, located off Illinois 159, broke out about 4 p.m. By 6 p.m., flames still were visible shooting out the building, and heavy smoke was present.
No one was injured. All five people inside escaped from the building, authorities said..
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen as a grease fire, according to an employee at the scene.
