Smithton fire chief talks about grease fire at Mueth's Tavern

Smithton Fire Chief Mike Schutzhofer talks about the multi-jurisdiction response to a fire Thursday afternoon at Mueth's Tavern in Smithton, Illinois.
dobrien@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Dash cam shows man shooting at Illinois State Police trooper

During a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. on June 23, 2015, Gregory Nelson, 54, of East St. Louis, was stopped and questioned by Illinois State Police trooper William Owen. Nelson fired once at Owen, Owen shot back 12 times. Neither of them hit the other. Nelson on Wednesday was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for firing at Owen on a ramp from Interstate 255 at State Street in East St. Louis.

Metro-East News

1818 Chophouse in O'Fallon is now open for dinner

1818 Chophouse, located on the first floor of what’s known as “The Blade Building” at 1405 N. Green Mount Rd., is serving dinner starting at 4 p.m. each day this week. Full service hours will begin Oct. 11. This is the second Chophouse location after an Edwardsville location that has been open for four years.

Metro-East News

Student of the week uses his talents to help his fellow classmates

Belleville News-Democrat student of the week, Granite City High School senior Austin Padgett, talks about being a peer tutor at the Southern Illinois high school. The metro-east teenager helps classmates and younger students in a variety of school subjects including Spanish, math, and English. Padgett carries a grade point average of 5.79 on a 5 point GPA scale at the southwestern Illinois school.

Editor's Choice Videos