Smithton fire chief talks about grease fire at Mueth's Tavern

Belleville is considering a plan that would allow an extra sales tax in the Shopland shopping center. The money would be used to renovate the site, which includes an Ace Hardware store and Jefferson's Restaurant.
During a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. on June 23, 2015, Gregory Nelson, 54, of East St. Louis, was stopped and questioned by Illinois State Police trooper William Owen. Nelson fired once at Owen, Owen shot back 12 times. Neither of them hit the other. Nelson on Wednesday was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for firing at Owen on a ramp from Interstate 255 at State Street in East St. Louis.
This shows raw video from an accident involving a motorcycle and SUV on West Main Street in Belleville. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, police say, drawing ambulances, fire trucks and police cars to the scene of the wreck.
1818 Chophouse, located on the first floor of what’s known as “The Blade Building” at 1405 N. Green Mount Rd., is serving dinner starting at 4 p.m. each day this week. Full service hours will begin Oct. 11. This is the second Chophouse location after an Edwardsville location that has been open for four years.
A witness followed the car Tuesday afternoon and led police to two women after a gun was displayed in a car on Interstate 255. Two women were arrested by Illinois State Police outside 1244 N. 49th St. in Washington Park, IL. Two BB pistols were recovered and also taken by state troopers..
Belleville News-Democrat student of the week, Granite City High School senior Austin Padgett, talks about being a peer tutor at the Southern Illinois high school. The metro-east teenager helps classmates and younger students in a variety of school subjects including Spanish, math, and English. Padgett carries a grade point average of 5.79 on a 5 point GPA scale at the southwestern Illinois school.
The World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw shows off his strength and power during the 2016 America's Strongest Man competition Saturday at Hollywood Casino in St. Louis. Shaw lifts a 240-pound circus dumbbell, does a Conan's Wheel with a motorcycle, pulls two trucks and deadlifts a car.
Gertrude Buescher, of Belleville, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Busch Stadium by throwing out a ceremonial first pitch to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Bowman, who then signed her jersey. Buescher, who turns 100 on Sunday, was accompanied by 56 family members, including six children.