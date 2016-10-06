Smithton fire chief talks about grease fire at Mueth's Tavern

During a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. on June 23, 2015, Gregory Nelson, 54, of East St. Louis, was stopped and questioned by Illinois State Police trooper William Owen. Nelson fired once at Owen, Owen shot back 12 times. Neither of them hit the other. Nelson on Wednesday was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for firing at Owen on a ramp from Interstate 255 at State Street in East St. Louis.