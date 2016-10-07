Cooler temperatures, slight chance of rain Friday in metro-east

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. High in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday night...Cooler...Clear. Low in the mid 40s. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday...Sunny. High around 70. North wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Clear. Low in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
Sunday...Sunny. High in the mid 70s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 50s.
Columbus day...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s.
Monday night through Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. High in the mid 70s.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 70s.
