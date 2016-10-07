24-year-old woman’s drowning in tub accidental, police say

Authorities said they’re looking into what they believe was an accidental drowning of a woman who was found not breathing in her bathtub Tuesday.
The woman who died was 24. She had a 3-year-old son.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Breanna L. Johnson. Johnson lived in the 700 block of Davis Street Ferry Road in East Carondelet.
GUEST BOOK: Breanna L. Johnson
East Carondelet Police Chief Michael Dennis said first-responders found an unconscious female in a bathtub about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said she was not breathing. The coroner’s office was called to the home. Prairie Du Pont Fire Department and a MedStar ambulance crew also responded. Dennis said the woman appeared to have died in an accidental drowning.
An investigation is being conducted, police said.
“Our condolences to the family and friends of such a young victim lost so suddenly,” Dennis said.
The coroner’s office said on Friday that it was still working to determine the official cause of death, or what might have led to her drowning.
An obituary said Johnson was “a devoted mother who spent her time taking care of Asher.”
A funeral service for Johnson was scheduled for Friday in Highland, where she grew up. According to an obituary, Johnson was a 2010 graduate of Highland High School. Sometime after graduating, Johnson lived in Mount Vernon. She then moved to East Carondelet in 2015 and had worked at Taco Bell in Columbia, the obituary said.
Arrangements were handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
