Two hurt in ‘electrical incident’ at Shiloh business

Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital after they were hurt in an “electrical incident” at a business on Lebanon Avenue in O’Fallon.
O’Fallon Fire Chief Brent Saunders said firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived at a business in the 3500 block of Lebanon Avenue at 8:49 a.m. Friday. He declined to name the business. Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital by an O’Fallon ambulance crew, Saunders said.
Information on the condition of the two was not immediately available.
An Ameren Illinois crew was called as a precaution, the fire chief said, but the electric company was not involved.
Emergency radio broadcasts had indicated earlier Friday morning that the fire department and ambulance crew were responding to a report of a person who had suffered an electrical shock. A social media posting by Southern Illinois Fire Incidents said the person was in cardiac arrest. An update on the post was added to say that two people suffered electrical shocks. In clarification, Saunders said the two had been hurt in “an electrical incident,” but he did not say how.
