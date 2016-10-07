End of Eads Bridge rehab project celebrated

Politicians on the platform for the Eads Bridge ceremony turned to the flag for the National Anthem. A ceremony to mark the completion of the Eads Bridge rehabilitation project was held on the bridge deck Friday morning. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. and will re-open at 3 p.m. MetroLink continued to run all day. Politicians and other dignitaries gathered to hear speakers from both sides of the Mississippi River tout the longevity of the bridge, which was originally dedicated on July 4, 1874.
Here, Mokhtee Ahmad, Regional Administrator, FederalTransit Administration, Region 7, finishes his speech and turns to John Nations (right) who is President and CEO of Bi-State and was the master of ceremonies of the event. At far right, seated, are St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, and East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks.
Here, politicians and other dignitaries on the raised platform turn to the flag for the playing of the National Anthem.
In this overall shot of the crowd, in the background, members of the East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers Marching band (at right) and their counterparts with the University City High School "Golden Explosion" marching band (left) stand at attention during the event. Earlier, the Flyers had marched from Illinois westward, where they met in the middle of the bridge with the University City band.
Here, members of the University City High School "Golden Explosion" marching band approached from the west, where they met in the middle of the bridge with the East St. Louis Senior High School Marching Flyers band, where the state line between Illinois and Missouri is marked.
Here, members of the East St. Louis Senior High School Flyers Marching band processed from the Illinois side towards the center of the bridge, as the University City High School "Golden Explosion" marching band approached from the west, where they met in the middle of the bridge where the state line between Illinois and Missouri is marked.
