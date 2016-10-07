Man found dead in bullet-riddled car; Major Case Squad called

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Friday to investigate the death of a Collinsville man whose body was found in a bullet-riddled car.
According to a press release, Timothy M. Holcomb, 46, was found dead early Friday inside a vehicle near the 2000 block of Collinsville Road by officers with the Fairmont City Police Department. Police said the vehicle appeared to have run off the road and ended up in a wetland area east of Illinois 203. An investigation determined that Holcomb had been shot.
GUEST BOOK: Timothy M. Holcomb
A gray 2006 Toyota Scion with Illinois license plates H299583 is owned by Holcomb and has several bullet holes. Police said video from a business near the area shows Holcomb’s vehicle traveling east on Collinsville Road at Illinois 203 from the direction of East St. Louis at 2:58 a.m. Friday.
Police asked that anyone with information contact the Major Case Squad at 618-274-4504 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
Comments