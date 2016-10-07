Police: Student killed in fall was riding banister, got push to go faster

A Collinsville High School freshman who died after a fall down a stairway was sliding down a bannister and was playfully pushed by another student, according to police.
The Collinsville Police Department on Friday released 18 pages worth of documents the News-Democrat had requested through the Freedom of Information Act. The police reports detailed what happened to Tray Turner on the day of his fall. The 14-year-old boy was injured at the school during lunch time on Sept. 19 and died three days later at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
“The facts reveal Tray fell from a stair banister while attempting to slide down it,” Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans said in a press release accompanying the police reports. “The stairs and banister he was going down led to a landing from which additional steps went down in the opposite direction Tray was sliding. Tragically, his fall took him forward and to the side of the downward steps going in the opposite direction.”
Evans also stated that a friend of Tray “was very forthright in telling us he had provided a push to Tray with the intention of making him go faster.”
He added, “It is important to note witnesses confirmed this; additionally, other students had seen Tray and this friend involved in this type of ‘horseplay’ previously.”
Don O'Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
