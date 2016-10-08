Funeral arrangements for slain St. Louis police officer set for next week

People on both sides of the Mississippi River on Friday continued to mourn the passing of a St. Louis County police officer’s death.
Funeral arrangements for Blake Snyder, 33, were set for next week. He died in an early-morning shootout in south St. Louis County. A four-year member of the force, he leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old son.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Kutis Funeral Home, 101051 Gravois, in St. Louis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Family Church, 17458 Chesterfield Airport Road, in Chesterfield, Mo. Following the service, internment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
People paid their respects to the fallen officer throughout Friday. In the morning, a large crowd gathered for a prayer service at Evangelical School in Godfrey, according to KSDK. Snyder attended the school as a child. Snyder’s mother attended the service and spoke to the crowd.
On Friday night, there was a moment of silence held in Snyder’s honor before the football game between Alton and Granite City. Snyder is a 2001 Alton graduate and played football and soccer at the school.
Throughout the day on Friday, a memorial for Snyder at the Affton Southwest Precinct continued to grow, according to KMOV.
Police have asked that those who want to donate to Snyder’s family do so through BackStoppers or the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association. Police said there will be no other crowdfunding.
Trenton Forster, 18, who lives in south St. Louis County, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Snyder’s death. Forster was shot several times by another officer who responded to the scene and was being held in an area hospital.
