Sunny skies and cool temps in forecast

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Sunny. High around 70. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Clear. Low in the 40s. Light wind.
Sunday...Sunny. High in the mid 70s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 50. Light wind.
Columbus day...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the 60s in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low around 50.
Thursday...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. High in the mid 60s.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 70s.
