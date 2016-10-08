Jury rules Granite City man a sexually violent person

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Friday that a Madison County jury found a Granite City man is a sexually violent person at the end of a four-day trial.
Jerry L. McCabe, 63, was ordered to remain in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Hightower. McCabe was returned to the states’s SVP Treatment and Detention Facility in Rushville.
“This offender has a decades-long, disturbing record of horrific and violent sexual attacks against women,” Madigan said in a news release. “I commend the jury for its verdict that will not allow this dangerous person back into the community.”
According to Madigan’s news release, McCabe has previously been convicted in several cases for sexual violence against women. In 1986, McCabe was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in Madison County. He was found guilty of breaking into a woman’s home at night while she was sleeping. McCabe threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. He took her from her home, restrained her with duct tape after she tried to run away and sexually assaulted her again. The police interrupted and arrested McCabe.
McCabe has three other felony convictions for crimes against women from 1978, 1980 and 1984.
News-Democrat
