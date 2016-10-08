Metro-East News

October 8, 2016 4:45 PM

Shop seeks donations for the homeless

News-Democrat

The TOCO Shop in Belleville is looking for donations as part of its Backpacks for the Homeless program.

You can help the Winter Warm-Up Drive by donating female and male hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss and other oral care products, deodorant, chapstick, soap and shampoo.

The organization is also seeking warm jackets and coats, socks, hats and gloves, and easy snacks and drink boxes.

You can bring your donations to the TOCO Shop, 825 W. Main St., Belleville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Metro-East News

