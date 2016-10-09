Live coverage: Presidential debate, up-to-the-minute reports

Running coverage of the presidential debate Sunday between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis:
10:15 a.m.: Donald Trump is lashing out at the growing list of Republicans abandoning his candidacy, predicting that they're the ones who will lose.
Trump on Sunday tweeted: “So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers — and elections — go down!”
Trump has also been re-tweeting a series of messages from supporters, including one that lashes out at "GOP traitors!" and says not supporting is voting for "destroying America."
Another says “Republican leadership' should have only one job: Help elect the nominee we voted for, Donald J. Trump.”
Trump has faced a mass exodus of support in the wake of the release of crude video footage in which he brags about making unwanted sexual advances on women.
10 a.m.: Washington University in St. Louis will be the center of the media and political universe Sunday evening as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will spar in the election’s second debate, which starts at 8 p.m.
But before 10 a.m. Sunday, all was relatively quiet on campus. A few students milled around, police officers stood guard and members of the media hauled equipment from a parking garage to the media filing center, a temporary newsroom set up in a practice gym on campus that’s set up to hold 750 reporters.
U.S. Secret Service agents and police posted at the entrance to a federally protected zone surrounding the debate venue probed bags and briefcases and searched anyone who was authorized to enter that zone.
9:30 a.m.: Donald Trump backer Rudy Giuliani says Trump is embarrassed by the airing of a tape in which the Republican presidential nominee makes vulgar and predatory remarks about women.
But — in Giuliani’s words — “it seems to me, we should move on.”
The former New York City mayor tells ABC’s “This Week” that Trump is “very, very embarrassed and contrite about it.”
When asked whether Trump’s comments described sexual assault, Giuliani said “that’s what he’s talking about.” But Giuliani isn’t sure whether Trump was exaggerating, as “some men” do.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
