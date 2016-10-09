Semi driver dies after I-55 crash near Troy

The driver of a northbound tractor-trailer that collided with the rear of a car driven by a 25-year-old Cahokia woman on I-55 near Troy on Saturday died at a St. Louis Hospital after being evacuated from the crash scene by helicopter, according to Illinois State Police.
Timothy Emerick of Vandalia, the owner of a trucking firm and the driver, died of his injuries, said Master Sgt. Mike Lewis. The driver of the car was also evacuated by helicopter and was treated and released, Lewis said. Her identity was not released.
“The investigation of the accident is pending,” said Lewis.
He said the crash blocked the interstate for about three hours.
Lewis said two helicopters were called to the crash scene near the 17.5-mile marker.
Lewis said the truck left the roadway and hit an embankment after the collision with the four-door sedan.
Traffic on the highway was shut down but vehicles were rerouted off U.S. 40.
Lewis credited the Maryville and Troy fire and rescue crews with quick action in treating the victims.
He did not have information on whether the drivers were wearing seat belts. He said there were no passengers in the vehicles.
George Pawlaczyk: 618-239-2625, @gapawlaczyk
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
