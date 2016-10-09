McClatchy reporter Lesley Clark talks about covering the debate

Work started in September 2012 and dignitaries gathered Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the $40 million rehabilitation of the Eads Bridge. The 142-year-old bridge across the Mississippi River at St. Louis was originally built for $10 million and had never had a major overhaul of the steel structure. Dignitaries gathered on bridge deck to celebrate, and pedestrians were able to visit food trucks and walk on the bridge. It will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday.