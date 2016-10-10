Patchy fog in the morning, partly cloudy later on in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s. Light wind.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High around 80. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the 60s in the afternoon. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday night...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Low in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Partly cloudy. High in the lower 60s.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 50.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 60s.
Friday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s.
Saturday...Warmer. Partly cloudy. High around 80.
Saturday night and Sunday...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 60s. High in the upper 70s.
