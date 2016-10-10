He died in the line of duty. Now you can show your support.

A candlelight vigil for the St. Louis County police officer who was killed last week is being organized by his former classmates in Alton.
Officer Blake Snyder, a 2001 graduate of Alton High School, died in an early morning shootout Oct. 6 in south St. Louis County.
The 33-year-old leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son. He served the St. Louis County Police Department for four years.
The vigil will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Public School Stadium, 1513 State St., Alton.
A visitation is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Kutis Funeral Home, 101051 Gravois, in St. Louis. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Family Church, 17458 Chesterfield Airport Road, in Chesterfield, Mo. Following the service, internment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
