Do you want to leave Illinois? About half in new poll say yes.

About 80 percent of Illinoisans in a new poll said that they thought the state was headed in the wrong direction, and nearly 50 percent of respondents said they would like to leave Illinois, according to a new poll.
Some of the top reasons include taxes, crime and dissatisfaction with government.
The poll of 1,000 people was released Monday by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute in Carbondale.
It also found that almost 60 percent believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, while about 50 percent believe that locally, their area of the state was headed in the right direction. Slightly more than half said they had a “good” or “excellent” quality of life where they lived.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
