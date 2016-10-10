Man gets prison for selling heroin, meth to police informant

A 37-year-old Cahokia man was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm possession charges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of Illinois.
Jovon C. Dolly was one of 35 people arrested in a drug bust in 2015. He had been charged with distribution of heroin and methamphetamine and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested at a home in East St. Louis and has been held in custody in the St. Clair County Jail since then.
Dolly was sentenced on Oct. 5 to one year and one day in prison. U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce said Dolly pleaded guilty in May to charges in federal court.
According to court documents, Dolly told police that he sold about 1 gram of heroin to a police informant for $40 on two occasions in March 2015. Later that month, authorities had said Dolly sold less than 1 gram of methamphetamine to another police informant for $100. When Dolly was arrested in 2015, police found a loaded .44-caliber revolver and a 12-gauge shotgun. He had been previously convicted on a felony theft charge in 1997 prior to the federal charges, according to court records.
The investigation that resulted in Dolly’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Garrison.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
