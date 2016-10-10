Tuesday is deadline to register to vote, (but not really)

People who want to ensure they could vote at a polling place on Nov. 8 have until Tuesday to register to vote.
In order to register to vote, people can visit the Madison County Clerk’s website at www.madisonvotes.com or the St. Clair County Clerk’s office at http://www.countyclerk.co.st-clair.il.us/.
If you’re not registered by the Tuesday deadline, you could still cast a ballot during grace period voting.
A person who wishes to register to vote would have to go to the county clerk’s office, or an early voting location, register and vote at the same time.
People also will be able to register to vote at their polling place on the day of the election, thanks to a decision in a federal appeals court on Friday. An appeals court decided not to expedite a hearing on a the state’s same day registration law. The case is scheduled to be heard after Election Day.
Under the law, counties with more than 100,000 residents, such as Madison and St. Clair counties must allow Election Day registration at polling places. Smaller counties that keep electronic records must do the same, but voters in places without electronic records must travel to the county's main election office or a larger municipality, according to the Associated Press.
The county clerks in St. Clair and Madison counties also have locations for early voting, which begins Oct. 24.
In St. Clair County, there are three permanent early voting locations:
▪ The second floor of the county courthouse at 10 Public Square in Belleville,
▪ The Caseyville Township Office at 10001 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights
▪ The O’Fallon Township Office at 801 East State St.
Voting hours at these locations are scheduled for:
▪ Oct. 24-28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to noon
▪ Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Nov. 7: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Clair County also plans to have temporary early voting locations:
▪ High Mount School, 1721 Boul Ave., Swansea, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Centreville Township Building, 4831 Bond Ave., Alorton, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville, Oct. 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ B.A.S.S.C., 2411 Pathways Crossing, off of Green Mount Road, Belleville, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ VFW Post 1699, 621 Water St., Cahokia, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Madison County there are several early voting locations:
▪ Edwardsville: Madison County Administration Building, 157 Main Street, 1st Floor, Edwardsville
▪ Alton: Law Enforcement Center, 1700 Broadway.
▪ Granite City: Township Building, 2060A Delmar Ave.
Hours for the Edwardsville, Alton and Granite City are:
▪ Oct. 24-Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm
▪ Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to Noon
▪ Oct. 30: 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
▪ Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting also is planned at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, in the Willow Room of the Morris University Center.
▪ Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: Noon to 5 p.m.
▪ Nov. 2 - Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting also is planned a several days at:
▪ Bethalto: Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St.
▪ Collinsville: Collinsville Senior Citizen Center, 420 E. Main St.
▪ Godfrey: Lewis & Clark College, Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe Advanced Technology Center
▪ Highland: Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St.
▪ Madison: Madison Fire Station, 1800 3rd St.
▪ Troy: Troy City Hall 116 E. Market St.
▪ Wood River: Wood River Township Office, 33 S. 9th St., East Alton.
Hours at those locations are:
▪ Oct. 24 through Nov. 4: Noon to 6 p.m.
▪ Oct. 29 and Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments