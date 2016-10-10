Missing 13-year-old girl believed to be with homeless acquaintance

A 13-year-old Fairview Heights girl was listed as a missing, endangered juvenile Monday by Fairview Heights Police.
According to a news release, Christine T. Sanders, 13, has been missing from her home in the 400 block of Joseph Drive in Fairview Heights since Sunday morning. Sanders’ mother reported her daughter missing to police at 9 a.m. Monday.
Sanders is reported to be with Napoleon Bacon, 20, who police say is an acquaintance to the Sanders family. Police said Bacon is homeless. Police learned the two had been spotted at Grace Church, 5151 N. Illinois, at approximately 11:30 a.m. The pair were seeking money. Police said the two were on foot and had no known access to a vehicle.
Police said Sanders is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds wearing a gray sweatpants and a gray jacket. Bacon is 6-0, 180 pounds, wearing black pants and a shirt.
If the public sees either person, they should call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.
