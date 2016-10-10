Belleville man arrested after police find loaded gun in vehicle

A Belleville man was charged Monday with felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after a Sunday night arrest by the Fairview Heights Police Department.
Brandon T. Walker, 25, of Belleville, was stopped at 11:58 p.m. Sunday by a Fairview Heights police officer who noticed a vehicle traveling with no headlights on Illinois 161 near the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station, according to a Fairview Heights Police Department news release. Police said the vehicle was going at slow speed and had a flat front tire and flashers on.
An officer made a traffic stop and reported smelling a strong odor of cannabis inside the vehicle. The officer also saw raw cannabis on Walker’s lap. Police said a small amount of cannabis was recovered from inside the vehicle. Walker was taken into custody and police searched the vehicle. Police reporting finding a firearm under the driver’s front seat. The firearm was loaded with a magazine of bullets, police said. An investigation found that the firearm had been reported stolen by the St. Louis City Police Department.
Police said Walker was convicted for his role in a 2009 shooting which happened near the Fairview Heights homecoming at Moody Park. Walker was convicted of using a firearm to shoot another man, who sustained non-fatal injuries. Walker was sentenced to six years in prison in that case.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly on Monday charged Walker with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bail.
