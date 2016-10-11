High around 80 Tuesday in metro-east; storms possible later this week

A full forecast is detailed for the metro-east below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. High around 80. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the 60s in the afternoon. South wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday night...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Low in the mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly sunny. High around 60. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s.
Friday night and Saturday...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. High around 80.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 60s.
Sunday...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 70s.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the 70s in the afternoon.
