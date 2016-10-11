Missing metro-east girl found in St. Louis

A 13-year-old girl who police said was missing and endangered was located Monday night, according to Fairview Heights police.
Officer Tim Mueller confirmed Tuesday morning that Christine T. Sanders was found in St. Louis. Police are expected to share more details Tuesday.
Police said Monday afternoon that Sanders had been missing from her home in the 400 block of Joseph Drive in Fairview Heights since Sunday morning. Sanders’ mother reported her daughter missing to police at 9 a.m. Monday. The girl was reported to be with Napoleon Bacon, 20, who police said was an acquaintance to the Sanders family.
