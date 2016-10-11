Three-vehicle rush hour crash brings Frank Scott Parkway traffic to crawl

A three-vehicle crash brought traffic on Frank Scott Parkway East to a halt at the beginning of rush hour Tuesday.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Frank Scott Plaza in the 200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East. One of the drivers, who did not want to be identified, said she was traveling east and was slowing down for traffic in front of her. The woman said a truck behind her failed to stop for the traffic and tried to swerve to avoid a crash. The truck wound up hitting another truck and flipping on its side.
No one was injured in the crash. Traffic in the area was slowed for more than an hour as the scene was cleared. Two of the three vehicles were towed from the scene.
Fairview Heights police, Swansea police and the Swansea Fire Department responded to the scene.
