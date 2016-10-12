Here’s how you can pay your final respects to slain police officer

The area will pay its last respects to fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder during the next 48 hours.
On Wednesday is a visitation for Snyder in St. Louis. That will be followed by a Thursday morning funeral service in Chesterfield, Mo., followed by burial in Godfrey, Ill. Snyder, 33, was shot and killed on Oct. 6. He was responding to a call in south St. Louis County around 5 a.m. when police said he was shot once in the chin. He died a short time later at a St. Louis hospital. Trenton Forster, 18, of St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Snyder’s death. A four-year member of the St. Louis County Police Department, Snyder is survived by a wife and a 2-year-old son.
Snyder’s visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Kutis Funeral Home, 101051 Gravois, in St. Louis. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Family Church, 17458 Chesterfield Airport Road, in Chesterfield. Following the service, interment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Snyder’s funeral procession will enter U.S. 40 east to Interstate 270 North to Missouri 367 North toward Alton. It will continue to Illinois 100 to Clifton Terrace Road and turn right on to Clifton Terrace Road. It will then go down Illinois 3 to Valhalla Memorial Park. There is a call for supporters to line the street at 12 p.m. Thursday from Clifton Terrace to Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
The village of Godfrey announced parking restrictions and road closings that will be done in conjunction with Snyder’s funeral procession on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Police Department released a map of St. Louis area businesses that are doing raising money to benefit Snyder’s family. Lewis and Clark Community College on Tuesday announced that it will honor Snyder at its Oct. 15 home game. Snyder, a 2001 Alton High School graduated, played soccer at the Godfrey school. Game time is 3 p.m. The school said it will make a presentation to Snyder’s family. Special T-shirts will be for sale with all proceeds going to the Snyder family.
