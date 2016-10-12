Take your umbrella to work today — and your jacket tomorrow

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the 60s in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday night...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Low in the lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly sunny. High around 60. North wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Friday...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. High in the mid 60s. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s.
Saturday...Warmer. Partly cloudy. High around 80.
Saturday night and Sunday...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s. High around 80.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 60s.
Monday and Monday night...Mostly clear. High in the mid 80s. Low in the mid 60s.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
