Driver killed when car goes off I-44, lands on Broadway in St. Louis

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 44 in St. Louis, near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
TV station KSDK reported that a car left the roadway and landed on Broadway, on its roof.
The interstate was reopened by 7 a.m.
Photos posted by KSDK showed rescue workers surrounding the upside-down car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the crash happened about 3:30 a.m., and that the driver died at the scene. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.
The St. Louis Police Department’s accident-reconstruction team was sent in to investigate.
