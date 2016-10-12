Metro-East News

Driver killed when car goes off I-44, lands on Broadway in St. Louis

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 44 in St. Louis, near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

TV station KSDK reported that a car left the roadway and landed on Broadway, on its roof.

The interstate was reopened by 7 a.m.

Photos posted by KSDK showed rescue workers surrounding the upside-down car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the crash happened about 3:30 a.m., and that the driver died at the scene. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

The St. Louis Police Department’s accident-reconstruction team was sent in to investigate.

