Trapped worker rescued after building collapse in Ladue

A man was rescued after a collapsed building trapped him for nearly two hours Wednesday morning in Ladue, Mo., according to KTVI.
Reports from St. Louis media outlets stated that multiple rescue and police agencies went to the 400 block of South Price Road in Ladue on Wednesday morning after part of a building collapsed on a construction worker. KMOV said it happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home that was undergoing renovation.
Reports said a man was trapped under a chimney.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the worker was operating an exvacator at a home when part of the building fell. The newspaper said the man was talking but seriously injured. He was taken away on a stretcher by 10:30 a.m.
