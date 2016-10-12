Special delivery of cyrstal meth, heroin lands Edwardsville man in prison

An Edwardsville man who admitted to getting a shipment of crystal methamphetamine and heroin through the mail was sent to federal prison on Wednesday.
Jackie H. Townsend Jr., 38, was sentenced to nine years in prison by Judge Michael Reagan during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Townsend in June had pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin.
On Jan. 13, inspectors from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious Express Mail package at a distribution center in Hazelwood, Mo. Police said a narcotics-trained dog alerted on the package. Inspectors obtained a search warrant for the package and found that it contained more than two kilograms of 96 percent pure crystal meth and more than 500 grams of heroin were inside. The package also contained approximately two pounds of marijuana.
Agents repackaged the box and delivered to a hotel in Caseyville. The woman who received the package said she had agreed to accept it for a person named “Paris,” who was later determined to be Townsend. After being told that the package had arrived, Townsend went to the hotel to retrieve it and was arrested.
“These are serious drugs,” Reagan said during the sentencing hearing, “and assisting in their distribution is a serious offense.”
Townsend was fined $500 and will have to serve three years of supervised release upon his release from prison.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.
News-Democrat
