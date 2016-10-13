You might want to wear a jacket to work the rest of this week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Cooler. Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High in the lower 60s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Friday...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High in the upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 50s. Light wind.
Saturday...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High around 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the upper 60s.
Sunday...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. High in the mid 80s.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 60s.
Monday and Monday night...Mostly clear. High in the mid 80s. Low in the upper 60s.
Tuesday and Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 80s. Low in the upper 50s.
Wednesday...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 70s.
Comments