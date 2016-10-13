You’ll want to avoid Interstate 255 this weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane restrictions on Interstate 255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River in St. Clair and Monroe Counties to complete pavement repairs, the agency said.
Weather permitting, repairs are scheduled to take place:
▪ On Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Two of three lanes are set to be restricted. One lane will remain open at all times in both directions.
▪ Beginning Monday, two of three lanes will be restricted in both directions Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. until mid-November, IDOT said. One lane will remain open at all times between these hours.
IDOT urged motorists to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.
