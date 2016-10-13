New juice bar opens in metro-east

A new business in Collinsville offers smoothies, juices and kombucha while also selling healthy coffees and teas.
Abby’s Best, located at 205 W. Main St., opened Tuesday. It gets its name from owner Abby Hernandez, a native of the Philippines who said her passion for homemade juices is rooted in the remote part of her home country where folks squeeze their own juices from fresh fruits by hand.
She said she wanted to bring that passion to the St. Louis area, which she has called home for almost two decades.
Abby’s Best also offers OrganoGold coffee thanks to Hernandez’s partnership with Anthony Troesser, who distributes the coffee.
OrganoGold is branded as a healthy coffee because it’s infused with an extract from the reishi mushroom, which the brand claims can resist stress and foster other health benefits.
Abby’s Best is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and can be reached at 618-223-8295.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
Comments