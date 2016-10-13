Metro-East News

October 13, 2016 11:39 AM

If you have Swansea village business, you’ll have to wait

The Swansea Government Center at 1400 Illinois St. will be closed Friday when employees will move to a new village hall at 1444 Boul Ave.

The new building will be open to the public at 8 a.m. Monday.

Elected officials, administrative staff, the building and zoning department and the sewer billing staff will all move to the new hall. The police department will remain at 1400 Illinois St.

The sewer billing office at 209 Service St. also will be closed on Friday.

On Monday, the Village Board will meet in the current hall at 1400 N. Illinois St. Committee meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. and the board meeting will start at 7:30 p.m.

