St. Clair Square shoppers react to news that Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving

The lawsuit names the Diocese of Belleville as the lone defendant and alleges that church officials, including Bishop Edward K. Braxton, failed to act after being told that the Rev. Osang Idagbo, of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Illinois, had taken advantage of a woman who came to him for help. The lawsuit seeks in excess of $50,000 in damages.
No one was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Frank Scott Plaza in Swansea, Illinois. The accident did tie up traffic during the start of rush hour on one of the metro-east's regions busiest roads.
Half of Illinoisans in a recent poll said they would leave the state if they could. Jerry Trent shares his view on the subject Monday in downtown Belleville. A higher percentage of younger people want to leave the state.
The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.