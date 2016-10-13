Two probable cases of chicken pox surface at SIUE

Health officials at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announced on Wednesday that they have found a second potential case of chicken pox on campus.
“This is to notify you that we currently have a probable case of chickenpox at our campus and that you may have been exposed,” wrote Dr. Kelly Farroll, the medical chief of the SIUE Health Service, and Riane Greenwalt, the SIUE Health Service director, in a statement.
“The number of potential Varicella (chickenpox) cases is now at two (2),” the statement said. “However, both cases are unconfirmed by diagnostic tests at this time.”
The two health officials informed students and staff to protect themselves and advised those who have not yet had chicken pox — which they said is “not usually a serious illness” — to get vaccinated.
