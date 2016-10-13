If you were planning to use Illinois 15 this weekend, try a different route

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close Illinois 15 in Belleville between Illinois 159 and Illinois 13 starting at 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, to make emergency deck repairs to the structure over Richland Creek.
IDOT said traffic will be detoured off Illinois 15 as follows:
▪ Eastbound Illinois 15 traffic will exit at Illinois 159 (South Illinois Street), go north to Illinois 158 (South Belt East), go east on Illinois 158, then south on Illinois 13 and back to eastbound Illinois 15.
▪ Westbound Illinois 15 motorists will exit at Illinois 13, go north to Illinois 158, go west on Illinois 158 (South Belt East), then south on Illinois 159 (South Illinois Street) then back west onto Illinois 15.
Drivers on Old Freeburg Road will not be able to access northbound Illinois 13, as part of the road being used as a detour is currently under construction, IDOT said.
The emergency work over Richland Creek should be completed by 4 a.m. Monday.
This roadwork is separate from the ongoing construction project of building an Illinois 15 bridge over Illinois 13. That project was originally scheduled to be finished in 2014 but now is expected to be finished in June, according to IDOT spokesman Ted Nemsky.
IDOT urged motorists to use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the work zones.
