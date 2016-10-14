Firefighters battle fire in attic of metro-east restaurant

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire at the Ruby Tuesday restaurant early Friday morning.
Fairview Fire Chief Bryan Doyle said he was first on scene at 6 a.m. Friday and saw “smoke coming from the roof of the building.” He said there was fire in the attic area.
No one was inside at the time of the fire. Doyle said the cause of the fire has not been determined.
Smoke could be seen coming from the restaurant at 6:30 a.m. At 7 a.m., the smoke had lessened and some damage could be seen to the front of the building.
Radio traffic indicated the fire was out as of 7:10 a.m. Friday.
Fire departments on scene included Fairview Heights, French Village and Collinsville.
Fairview Heights police officers were also on scene.
Ruby Tuesday is located at 6565 N Illinois St. in Fairview Heights.
