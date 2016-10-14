Red Mass held at Cathedral

Bishop Edward Braxton lead the Red Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Belleville Friday morning. The Red Mass marks the opening of the judicial term in the United States and celebrates the civic unity of professionals from all faith traditions who serve the cause of justice. Area attorneys, judges, police, and firefighters attended the event.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Bishop Edward Braxton lead the Red Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Belleville Friday morning. The Red Mass marks the opening of the judicial term in the United States and celebrates the civic unity of professionals from all faith traditions who serve the cause of justice. Area attorneys, judges, police, and firefighters attended the event.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Bishop Edward Braxton lead the Red Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Belleville Friday morning. The Red Mass marks the opening of the judicial term in the United States and celebrates the civic unity of professionals from all faith traditions who serve the cause of justice. Area attorneys, judges, police, and firefighters attended the event.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
St. Clair County State's attorney Brendan Kelly greets Bishop Edward K. Braxton after the Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter Friday morning. The Red Mass marks the opening of the judicial term in the United States and celebrates the civic unity of professionals from all faith traditions who serve the cause of justice. Area attorneys, judges, police, and firefighters attended the event.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Circuit judge Stephen McGlynn reads during the Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter. Bishop Edward Braxton lead the Red Mass that marks the opening of the judicial term in the United States and celebrates the civic unity of professionals from all faith traditions who serve the cause of justice. Area attorneys, judges, police, and firefighters attended the event.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Clinton County Chief Deputy Michael Dall watches as St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson greets Bishop Edward K. Braxton after the Red Mass at Cathedrel of St. Peter in Belleville. The Red Mass marks the opening of the judicial term in the United States and celebrates the civic unity of professionals from all faith traditions who serve the cause of justice. Area attorneys, judges, police, and firefighters attended the event.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com