Making pancake art in Highland

Sheila Simon, of Carbondale, Illinois, who is the Democrat running for the Illinois Senate 58th District, talks about why people should vote for her. She is running against Republican Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, Illinois. They are vying to replace state Sen. David Leuchtefeld, R-Okawville, who is retiring.
The lawsuit names the Diocese of Belleville as the lone defendant and alleges that church officials, including Bishop Edward K. Braxton, failed to act after being told that the Rev. Osang Idagbo, of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Illinois, had taken advantage of a woman who came to him for help. The lawsuit seeks in excess of $50,000 in damages.
No one was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Frank Scott Plaza in Swansea, Illinois. The accident did tie up traffic during the start of rush hour on one of the metro-east's regions busiest roads.
Half of Illinoisans in a recent poll said they would leave the state if they could. Jerry Trent shares his view on the subject Monday in downtown Belleville. A higher percentage of younger people want to leave the state.