Making pancake art in Highland

Daniel "The Pancake Man" Drake demonstrates how to make pancake art at the Art in the Park festival in Highland, Illinois.
Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Three-car crash ties up traffic on Frank Scott Parkway

No one was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Frank Scott Plaza in Swansea, Illinois. The accident did tie up traffic during the start of rush hour on one of the metro-east's regions busiest roads.

Metro-East News

Would you leave Illinois?

Half of Illinoisans in a recent poll said they would leave the state if they could. Jerry Trent shares his view on the subject Monday in downtown Belleville. A higher percentage of younger people want to leave the state.

Editor's Choice Videos