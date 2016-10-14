Hair weaves and name-brand clothing reported stolen in metro-east

A group of people are suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from at least five businesses recently in the metro-east and St. Louis area.
St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers said in a news release that the most recent burglary was reported Sept. 30. Police said four suspects broke into Beauty Supply in Belleville and stole hair weaves and cash just before 4 a.m. Sept. 30. The suspects also allegedly tried to break into a T-Mobile store in Belleville.
During that same morning, police said the group also went to O’Fallon. A break-in was reported at the Alpine Shop and police said “numerous items of clothing” was stolen, including Patagonia and North Face brands of clothing.
Police said they also believe the same group might have broken into Victoria’s Secret in Lake St. Louis, at around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 26 and at DSW in St. Peters, Mo.
In each instance, police said the front glass door window was shattered. The suspects were seen on some surveillance images with their sweatshirts pulled up over their heads.
Two vehicles the suspects may have been driving were described by police. One vehicle was said to be a 2015 to 2017 silver-colored Hyundai Sonata, possibly with a burnt-out driver side headlight or passenger side taillight. Another vehicle was described as a 2011 burnt-orange Dodge Challenger with dark-tinted windows. Neither vehicle had any registration plates on them, police said.
The first suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black pants, low-cut black shoes and yellow gloves. The second suspect was described as a female wearing a red hoodie, black leggings, red shoes and dark gloves. The third suspect was described as a male with a black hoodie, black pants with the cuffs rolled up, black shoes and yellow gloves. The fourth suspect was described as a female with a purple hoodie, red or maroon shirt, black leggings, dark shoes with lighter colored highlights and dark gloves.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects Friday.
CrimeStoppers asked anyone with information to call the tip hotline at 1-866-371-8477.
