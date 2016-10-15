Put the jacket away — region could see record-high temps

The metro-east could see record-high temperatures in the days ahead. Monday’s high is expected to be around 90. The record for Monday is 88, set in 1950, according to Intellicast. The record low for that day, 29, was set in 1943.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. High around 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Tonight...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Clear. Low in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Monday...Breezy...Sunny. High around 90. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Monday night...Breezy...Clear. Low in the upper 60s.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the 70s in the afternoon.
Tuesday night and wednesday...Partly cloudy. Low around 60. High in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night and thursday...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 50s. High in the upper 60s.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low around 50.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
