First-ever BaconFest in downtown O'Fallon

Bryson Dill, 4, and his sister Aubrey Dill, 10, posed as portrait artist Emily Catedral sketched them during BaconFest in downtown O'Fallon. The siblings were at the first-ever BaconFest with parents Matt and Carena Dill, and they all live in Fairview Heights. Catedral is from St. Louis and while she has been painting for many years, she recently started the street portraiture business. The inaugural BaconFest was put on by the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the VFW 805 Auxiliary. BaconFest ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown O'Fallon on Saturday, with money raised going to relief funds to help veterans and promote community businesses.
Providing live music at the first-ever BaconFest was "Last Plane Out", based in St. Louis and made up of (from left) Makayla Song-lead vocalist, Luke Alsonso and Sam Lyle-both lead guitarists. Not shown in this view are bass player John Sander and drummer Jack Heet. The inaugural BaconFest was put on by the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the VFW 805 Auxiliary. BaconFest ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown O'Fallon on Saturday, with money raised going to relief funds to help veterans and promote community businesses.
Carl Henderson of O'Fallon took his granddaugher Arianna Haynes, 2, to the BaconFest and had fun dancing to the music with her. The inaugural BaconFest was put on by the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the VFW 805 Auxiliary. BaconFest ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown O'Fallon on Saturday, with money raised going to relief funds to help veterans and promote community businesses.
Providing live music at the first-ever BaconFest was "Last Plane Out", based in St. Louis and made up of (from left) John Sander, Makayla Song, Luke Alsonso, Sam Lyles, and Jack Heet. The inaugural BaconFest was put on by the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and the VFW 805 Auxiliary. BaconFest ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown O'Fallon on Saturday, with money raised going to relief funds to help veterans and promote community businesses.
