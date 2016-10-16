Scenes from O'Fallon's inaugural BaconFest

Hundreds turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder, who was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Snyder, 33, was shot after responding to a call just after 5 a.m. last Thursday. He had served with the St. Louis County Police Department for four years.
Keira Cromwell, 10, of O'Fallon, will play "Chip" the teacup in beloved musical at Touhill Performing Arts Center. Keira contracted polio in Vietnam, where she was adopted when she was 5 months old. During the performances, Keira's wheelchair will be covered by a custom-made “costume” that makes it look like a fanciful tea cart, with a big cup and saucer sitting on top.
Sheila Simon, of Carbondale, Illinois, who is the Democrat running for the Illinois Senate 58th District, talks about why people should vote for her. She is running against Republican Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, Illinois. They are vying to replace state Sen. David Leuchtefeld, R-Okawville, who is retiring.
David Stidham, owner of A Fine Swine barbecue restaurant in New Baden, Illinois, says people love the BBQ he offers because he's doing it the hard way. It's a way that's won him bar-b-que competitions in multiple states.
The lawsuit names the Diocese of Belleville as the lone defendant and alleges that church officials, including Bishop Edward K. Braxton, failed to act after being told that the Rev. Osang Idagbo, of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Illinois, had taken advantage of a woman who came to him for help. The lawsuit seeks in excess of $50,000 in damages.
No one was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Frank Scott Plaza in Swansea, Illinois. The accident did tie up traffic during the start of rush hour on one of the metro-east's regions busiest roads.