Scenes from O'Fallon's inaugural BaconFest

The smell of bacon filled the air throughout downtown O'Fallon on Saturday - for a good cause.
Local girl with polio charms in charity's 'Beauty and the Beast'

Keira Cromwell, 10, of O'Fallon, will play "Chip" the teacup in beloved musical at Touhill Performing Arts Center. Keira contracted polio in Vietnam, where she was adopted when she was 5 months old. During the performances, Keira's wheelchair will be covered by a custom-made “costume” that makes it look like a fanciful tea cart, with a big cup and saucer sitting on top.

Eaters love eating A Fine Swine

David Stidham, owner of A Fine Swine barbecue restaurant in New Baden, Illinois, says people love the BBQ he offers because he's doing it the hard way. It's a way that's won him bar-b-que competitions in multiple states.

Three-car crash ties up traffic on Frank Scott Parkway

No one was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Frank Scott Parkway East. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Frank Scott Plaza in Swansea, Illinois. The accident did tie up traffic during the start of rush hour on one of the metro-east's regions busiest roads.

