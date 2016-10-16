Overnight lane, ramp closures planned around Poplar Street Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning several overnight lane and ramp closures around the Poplar Street Bridge during the next two several days, the agency said.
Crews plan to close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 44/Northbound Interstate 55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramp to Walnut Street, from Monday, Oct. 17, through Tuesday, Oct. 25, starting at 8 p.m. each weeknight, MoDOT said. In addition, crews plan to close the right two lanes on the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois at that time.
All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning, MoDOT said.
MoDOT advised drivers to use the Washington Avenue exit to get to the Martin Luther King Bridge to cross into Illinois during the work.
Also, crews are scheduled to close the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to westbound I-44/southbound I-55 at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, according to the agency. The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
As part of this work, crews also plan to close:
▪ One lane on westbound I-44/southbound I-55 through the depressed section to 7th Street. One lane will remain open through the night.
▪ The ramp from westbound I-64 (Poplar Street Bridge) to westbound I-44/ southbound I-55. MoDOT advised drivers to avoid the area, but may take eastbound I-44, make a U-turn at Washington Avenue and return to westbound I-44/southbound I-55.
▪ The ramp from southbound Memorial Drive to westbound I-44/southbound I-55.
