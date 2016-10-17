Hot, windy day ahead in the metro-east

A full forecast is detailed for the metro-east below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Windy...sunny. High around 90. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Monday night...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the 70s in the afternoon. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. Light wind.
Wednesday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 70s. Light wind.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...Then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Thursday night through Friday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s. High in the lower 60s.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Saturday night and Sunday...Clear. Low around 50. High in the lower 70s.
