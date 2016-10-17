Three metro-east businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Metro-east police and agents with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission said three businesses in Edwardsville failed a random compliance check earlier this month, when they allegedly sold alcohol to minors.
In total, officials conducted checks at 21 businesses, 13 of which had previous violations.
Edwardsville Police Department issued citations on Oct. 6 to the three businesses — BP Amoco on South Buchanan Street, Joe’s Market Basket on South Buchanan Street and Sugo’s Spaghetteria on Harvard Drive. Police noted that BP Amoco and Joe’s Market Basket had previous violations.
Lt. Chris Byrne said most of the businesses passed the check, but the results “show the need to continue to hold accountable those businesses that are selling alcohol products to underage minors.”
