Duckworth to continue campaign swing through metro-east

U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates, is scheduled to speak on Monday in East St. Louis at the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House Family Development Center, as she campaigns downstate in her bid unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk.
According to her campaign office, she plans to discuss economic development in the area.
Duckworth made a few stops in the metro-east on Sunday, including at Seafood by Crushed Velvet and the Democratic Party field office in downtown Belleville. She also appeared with C.J. Baricevic, who is running for 12th Congressional District, which is currently held by Republican Mike Bost. Also at the appearances was St. Clair County Circuit Clerk Kahalah Clay, who is running for re-election.
Scheduled to appear with Duckworth on Monday in East St. Louis is East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks, State Sen. James Clayborne Jr., D-Belleville, St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly, and East St. Louis City Councilwoman LaToya Greenwood, who is running for the General Assembly in the 114th District.
“We’re going to be talking to folks about our campaign, the real need to invest in working families across this great state, (and) what I want to do when I get to the Senate,” said Duckworth in between campaign stops Sunday.
“One, I want to work on infrastructure investment, (and) bringing jobs to the local areas. We could do that by fixing the roads, and train lines, and makings sure we get rid of all the pipes that have lead in them. ... That’s the kind of investment that will help the economy grow all over the country.”
The event begins at 10:45 a.m.
