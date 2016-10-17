Katherine Ruocco for 113th Illinois House representative

The TreeHouse Wildlife Center, in Dow, on Sunday released a bald eagle in honor of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Snyder's widow, Elizabeth, who was an intern with the wildlife center, helped with the release, which took place at the Audubon Center at the Riverlands in West Alton.
Bishop Edward K. Braxton of the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois, lead a Red Mass on Friday at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The mass was in honor of police officers and firefighters and comes just days after the shooting death of St. Louis, Missouri, County Police Officer Blake Snyder who was allegedly shot by 18-year-old Trent Forster of St. Louis County.
Hundreds turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder, who was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Snyder, 33, was shot after responding to a call just after 5 a.m. last Thursday. He had served with the St. Louis County Police Department for four years.
Keira Cromwell, 10, of O'Fallon, will play "Chip" the teacup in beloved musical at Touhill Performing Arts Center. Keira contracted polio in Vietnam, where she was adopted when she was 5 months old. During the performances, Keira's wheelchair will be covered by a custom-made “costume” that makes it look like a fanciful tea cart, with a big cup and saucer sitting on top.
Sheila Simon, of Carbondale, Illinois, who is the Democrat running for the Illinois Senate 58th District, talks about why people should vote for her. She is running against Republican Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, Illinois. They are vying to replace state Sen. David Leuchtefeld, R-Okawville, who is retiring.